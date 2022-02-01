e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Mumbai: Ahead of civc polls, BMC releases map showing demarcation of ward boundaries

Sanjay Jog
BMC | PTI

The BMC has released a detailed map showing the demarcation of 236 electoral wards in Mumbai. The map can be accessed here.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has also given permission to BMC to call for inviting suggestions and objections from the citizens pertaining to the ward delimitation.

From February 1 to February 14, BMC will keep open the suggestions and objections from general public on demarcated ward boundaries. Thereafter, on February 16, BMC will inform SEC about what kind of suggestions and objections they have received. The BMC has been allowed to organise hearings for the members of the public who have given suggestions and objections till February 26. By March 2, the concerned officer of the BMC has been directed to submit the suggestions to the SEC.

Total wards in BMC-- 236

Open—219

SC-- 15

ST--- 02

Wards reserved for Women --- 118

Open: 109

SC--08

ST--01

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
