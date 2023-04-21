 Mumbai: After rejection of review petition on Maratha reservation, govt to file curative petition in SC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: After rejection of review petition on Maratha reservation, govt to file curative petition in SC

Mumbai: After rejection of review petition on Maratha reservation, govt to file curative petition in SC

CM Eknath Shinde said that his govt is determined to serve justice to the Maratha community.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: After rejection of review petition on Maratha reservation, govt to file curative petition in SC | File

The Maharashtra government will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court after its review petition on Maratha reservation was dismissed on Thursday.

CM Eknath Shinde said that his govt is determined to serve justice to the Maratha community.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said a statement from his office.

The meeting, also attended by deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was held in the backdrop of the apex court rejecting the state government's review petition.

Despite the setback, doors are not closed on Maratha reservation case, the Chief Minister's Office said in the statement.

The process of filing a curative petition should begin immediately, and the new "comprehensive survey", to be conducted in a "scientific way", should rope in efficient, non-biased organisations which should be provided all facilities along with human resources, Shinde told the officials.

The Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, struck down reservations for the Maratha community in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50 percent ceiling on overall reservations.

The state government then filed a review petition, which was also rejected on Thursday.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls for emergency meeting after SC rejects Maratha Quota plea
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹8 lakh to online hotel rating fraud in Mira Road

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹8 lakh to online hotel rating fraud in Mira Road

Mumbai: Central railway to operate Mega Block on Sunday for maintenance work; check details

Mumbai: Central railway to operate Mega Block on Sunday for maintenance work; check details

Palghar: 225 out of 552 street vendors repay their PM-SVANidhi loan

Palghar: 225 out of 552 street vendors repay their PM-SVANidhi loan

Mumbai: After rejection of review petition on Maratha reservation, govt to file curative petition in...

Mumbai: After rejection of review petition on Maratha reservation, govt to file curative petition in...

Thane Crime: Auto driver assaulted by 2 men on busy street in Dombivali; video surfaces

Thane Crime: Auto driver assaulted by 2 men on busy street in Dombivali; video surfaces