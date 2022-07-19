Mumbai: After Monday mishap, BMC abrades Gorai jetty road | FPJ

A day after the FPJ reported about the recurring skidding mishaps on the ultra-smooth Gorai Jetty road, the BMC on Tuesday roped in a zero-milling machine to abrade the road.

The action also comes on the heels of a multi-purpose van, belonging to the civic body, skidding off early Monday morning.

According to the locals, they have complained to the BMC time and again about the repeated accidents occurring due to the road’s smooth surface. However, the grievances fell on deaf ears, they alleged.

Talking about the issue, the civic official said, “Earlier, a proposal of installing rumblers was floated to control the speed of the vehicle, however, it was opposed by the locals. Since the road is isolated the motorists often Overspeed due to which their vehicles skid off.”

Whereas, founder of Watchdog Foundation Godfrey Pimenta asserted that BMC’s acted after receiving several complaints on the issue.