Mumbai: After Ladki Bahin, Ladka Bhau Mumbai Group Protests Majha Ladka Khadda | FPJ

Mumbai: In a symbolic protest to spotlight the worsening issue of potholed roads in Mumbai, members of the Watchdog Foundation gathered at Vellankani Grotto Chowk, next to in Sahar, on July 22. Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with "Majha Ladka Khadda," the protesters demanded stringent action under MOCCA against the contractors and corrupt officials responsible for the city’s deteriorating road conditions. Following state government’s newly introduced Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Majha Ladka Bhau watchdog foundation named the protest Majha Ladka Khadda.

Held in the afternoon, the peaceful protest saw members of the foundation, led by Advocate Godfrey W. Pimenta and Nicholas Almeida, joined by local residents and even school children. They expressed their frustration with the BMC’s failure to address the pervasive pothole issue despite repeated appeals to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Municipal Commissioner.

"The potholes on Mumbai roads are nothing but a major scam that benefits corrupt BMC officials and contractors. Every year, the amount spent on potholes increases, yet the roads remain in a deplorable condition. The State Government is equally responsible for this mess. By protesting, we aimed to draw attention to the significant misuse of public funds”, said Advocate Pimenta.

Read Also Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Visit 4 Assembly Constituencies To Assess Response Of Mukhyamantri...

The Watchdog Foundation distributed specially made T-shirts to printed with pothole pictures. Additionally, protesters symbolically filled potholes with RCC material, highlighting the lack of proper road maintenance.