Mumbai: After getting assurance of an inquiry by Police, family of victim died in custodial death performes last rite

After getting assurance of an inquiry from a senior official in the custodial death case of a 38-year-old man arrested by the pant nagar police in Mumbai. The family of Amol Sonawane performed the last rite in Beed district on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the family claims that he was assaulted with a belt as his back had blood clots and injuries. The police claimed that it was a natural death and he died due to pneumonia and water in lungs.

Amol Sonawane from Beed district is survived by his wife and two kids. He was arrested by the Pant Nagar police on March 9 in a cheating case. "A case was registered against him in January 2021, where the complainant claims that he was assured about giving a flat at a cheaper rate. The accused Sonawane took Rs 17 lakhs from him and was delaying the work. A total of more than 6 victims were cheated for Rs 1.50 crore. He had many cases registered against him and was linked to cheating gang," claimed the police.

Amardeep Sonawane, brother of Amol claim about torture and assault on his brother and said, "He died on March 13, and we found blood clot after being assaulted with belt. After our protest the additional commissioner of police, east region, Sanjay Darade and Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7, Prashant Kadam gave assurance about a probe. They informed us that the crime branch is investigating the matter. After getting assurance about an inquiry, we took over the body on Monday evening to Beed district in his village and performed his last rite. We hope the investigation is done properly to take action against the guilty officer," claimed Amardeep.

Ravidatta Sawant, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station said, "The post mortem report revealed that it was a natural death due to pneumonia and water in the lungs. He had health issues and was ill for the past many days. Due to health issues we took him to the hospital more than four times. The arrest was made following all the procedure and treatment was given on time," he added.

