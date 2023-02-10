Mumbai: After 5 yr wait, BMC to construct hostels for working women at 7 locations in city

Mumbai: After 5 yr wait, BMC to construct hostels for working women at 7 locations | File

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to construct hostels for working women at seven locations in the city, five years after framing the policy. The construction of the first such hostel in Mumbai has been underway at Goregaon west. The civic body has started the process to identify one suitable place for the hostel in each of the seven zones. Accordingly, the fund will be made available for the construction, said the civic sources.

Several womens from different cities come to Mumbai to explore job opportunities. Since the accomodation rate in Mumbai is comparatively higher than most of the cities, it becomes difficult for single women to find an affordable place on rent. Many times, landlords are reluctant to let out houses to them. Considering their need, the civic body prepared a policy for construction of such hostels across Mumbai as part of welfare planning under Development Plan 2034.

Proposal got green signal in 2019

The proposal to construct the first women hostel in the city was approved by the civic standing committee in 2019. Accordingly, work has started on a 16-storey multipurpose building on a plot measuring 5882.68 sq. ft. at Goregaon west. The BMC had made a provision of Rs. 28 crores for the construction of the building. As per the plan, the hostel will have 74 rooms and 181 beds. In addition to this, it will also have a creche, library and canteen facility.

"The idea behind the hostel is to encourage the participation of women in the workforce. The design of the hostelwas drafted after surveying existing working women hostels in the city. It will also provide temporary shelter to women in distress, until they can seek help. The provision of Rs. 21 crores has been made available for the work of the hostel in the new financial year.

