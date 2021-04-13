Mumbai: MHADA to construct a 450-room hostel for working women at Tardeo

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad announced that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will build a hostel for working women at Tardeo, which is centrally located. “To the request made by @PawarSpeaks & @supriya_sule a few days back, I am happy to announce that #MHADA has decided to build a hostel for working women in Tardeo,” he said.

The proposed hostels will be constructed at the cost of Rs 35 crore. “The authority will set up a well-equipped hostel for 1,000 working women on the site of its transit camp at Tardeo. A 450-room hostel will be set up in one and half to two years,” he added.

Awhad said the hostel will be maintained and operated by a separate organisation. His announcement came days after he announced that MHADA will construct four hostels for students to accommodate 2,000 students. Further, he had also announced that MHADA will hand over 100 flats to the Tata Cancer Hospital for the cancer patients and their relatives visiting Mumbai for the treatment.

The entire maintenance and distribution of these flats have been given to the Tata Cancer Hospital. The flats allotted in the first phase are located at the Haji Kasam Chawl redevelopment project at Lalbaug.