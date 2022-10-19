Mumbai: After 45 years of Girgaon-Kalbadevi building collapse, victims get voice as Thackeray Sena faction protests | Representative pic

Mumbai: About 45 years since a building in Girgaon collapsed, the issue to rehabilitate the families brought Girgaon-Kalbadevi to a halt on Tuesday when Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena brought out a protest march in the area.

The protest was against the Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua line snaking underground between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. Other demands from the locals were also raised in the protest.

“The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited has discontinued rent of about 70-80 affected units. There are issues pertaining to succession rights, sharing the timeline and deadline of the metro project, sharing of draft documents such as final agreement, allotment letter and conveyance deed, and non-payment of 10 per cent higher rental annually, among others things. Government authorities are not on the same page on the eligibility of shopkeepers and residents,” said Pandurang Sakpal, who heads South Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

Another issue that was highlighted was pertaining to old and dilapidated buildings along the metro corridor where a part of the structure has suffered damage due to construction related vibrations.

On Tuesday’s protest, an MMRC spokesperson clarified that, “All issues raised and representations received from Girgaon-Kalbadevi residents have been addressed and suitably replied to. MMRC has not received any new representations today from any of the project-affected persons or the organisers of the agitation. Any new issues raised will be appropriately resolved and will be conveyed to the applicants.”

On the eligibility of residents and the collapsed building, an official shared that MHADA had already rehabilitated them in the transit camps. The new residences that will be ready on the same plot will be handed over to MHADA, who in turn will decide who is eligible to get the unit, as per the procedure.

It may be recalled that about 7 years ago, the residents had locked horns with the state government for a better compensation package as their buildings were affected due to metro rail’s construction.

In all, 737 families in Girgaon and Kalbadevi have been displaced by the project, until its completion. As a special compensation package, they will be provided with double the size of the earlier homes.

It is not only the tenants of these 26 buildings at Girgaum-Kalbadevi who will be accommodated in a bigger home, but also the families residing in some of the surrounding buildings that need to be broken down to make room for metro station facilities like entry/ exit points, ventilation shafts, auxiliary sub-station, etc.