Mumbai Administers Polio Drops To Over 5.5 Lakh Children In Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign

The Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign was held in Mumbai on Sunday in which a total of 5,51,443 children in the age group of zero to five were administered polio vaccine doses.

The health department informed that, out of 8,43,294 expected beneficiaries, 5,51,443 children in the age group of zero to five have been administered polio vaccine doses, making the total completion rate 65.39%.To vaccinate the remaining beneficiaries, a door-to-door IPPI campaign will be conducted between October 13 and 17. The aim is to reach 100 percent of the beneficiaries with polio vaccines during this period.

The previous Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign was held on 08/12/2024, in which a performance of 65.66% was recorded.