Mumbai: ADGP Deven Bharti appointed as Special Commissioner of Police

Mumbai: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Deven Bharti was appointed as special commissioner of Mumbai Police on Wednesday. Bharti is an IPS officer of the 1994 batch.

In 2019, Deven Bharti was appointed as the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He was the Joint Commissioner of Police Economic Offences Wing (Mumbai). He was promoted from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to Additional Director General (ADG).

During the rule of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Deven Bharti was appointed as joint managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Bharti was then replaced by joint commissioner (traffic) Rajvardhan on December 13, 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports in a section of the media about the State Government planning to appoint senior police official Deven Bharti as Special Commissioner of Police of Mumbai had created a tumult in the city’s police circles.

Sources in the police said the objection is not to the appointment of Mr Bharti, but to the creation of a new post of Special Commissioner of Police. Officials speaking to the Free Press Journal said on condition of anonymity that the reported move will adversely impact the working of the police force in a big way.

“Mumbai is one Commissionerate and should be headed by only one person. The unprecedented creation of a new post will result in dual centres of power. And this should be avoided at all costs,”' a senior police official said.