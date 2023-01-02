ON CAMERA: Boy assaults girl at Versova beach; Mumbai police reacts after Twitterati's mention in tweet | Screengrab

In a shocking video from Mumbai, a boy was seen hitting a girl at Versova beach.

The video was posted by a Twitter user, wherein she mentioned Mumbai Police and appealed to them to help. After the tweet, Mumbai police replied to the girl that has informed the main control room about it.

"@MumbaiPolice There is this guy at Versova Beach near the masjid hitting this girl and won’t even listen to people asking him to stop. Please look into this asap," reads the tweet.

In the video, one can see that the guy was hitting the girl who was with him.

@MumbaiPolice There is this guy at Versova Beach near the masjid hitting this girl and won’t even listen to people asking him to stop. Please look into this asap. pic.twitter.com/8YOaWMRhiC — Shareena Fernandes (@shareena_ferns) January 2, 2023