Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People; Demand Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam | FPJ

Activists have raised concerns regarding BMC’s H/West ward providing financial assistance for purchase of mixer juicers and tablets under union government scheme meant for people living in mining-affected areas. Activists have also written to the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about Rs. 12.50 crore Pressure Cooker Scam and demanded an immediate inquiry into the possibility of misuse of funds.

After BMC’s H/West ward issued a public notice on Tuesday, informing the public about the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), Godfrey Pimenta, founder of Watchdog Foundation, has written to the BMC commissioner highlighting serious concerns regarding the implementation of government scheme. According to the notice, eligible women holding yellow or orange ration cards are entitled to receive financial assistance for the purchase of mixer juicers and tablets for self-employment.

However, Pimenta highlighted that the the objective of PMKKKY scheme is to implement developmental and welfare projects in mining-affected areas, with financial assistance being provided through the District Mineral Foundation. It alleged that the H/West ward office is involved in disbursing funds under this scheme although it falls outside its jurisdiction.

Raising allegations of misuse of funds, the activist also raised questions about publishing the advertisement in a newspaper that does not target the desired audience for this scheme. “Publishing a Marathi notice in an English newspaper defeats the purpose, as it does not effectively reach the intended beneficiaries. If the target audience comprises women from below poverty line and lower-middle-class backgrounds, why was the notice not published in vernacular newspapers? These languages would be more accessible to the concerned women who may not read English-language newspapers,” he said.

Activist Demands Immediate Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam

The Free Press Journal had reported about the alleged Pressure Cooker Scam wherein the BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at the cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward. However, BMC got them distributed by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.

While the BMC failed to initiate any inquiry into the matter after repeated complaints by advocate Nikhil Kamble, Lande still continues to distribute the cookers under his name. The latest free cooker distribution was organised on Wednesday at Prajapati Hall in Kurla (W), for the women of Uttar Bharatiya Sangh. The activist highlighted the scam and raised serious concerns about proper implementation anf transparency of such schemes. He demanded an immediate inquiry into the possibility of misuse of funds or irregularities in the procurement process.