 Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People; Demand Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People; Demand Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam

Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People; Demand Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam

After BMC’s H/West ward issued a public notice on Tuesday, informing the public about the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), Godfrey Pimenta, founder of Watchdog Foundation, has written to the BMC commissioner highlighting serious concerns regarding the implementation of government scheme.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam | FPJ

Activists have raised concerns regarding BMC’s H/West ward providing financial assistance for purchase of mixer juicers and tablets under union government scheme meant for people living in mining-affected areas. Activists have also written to the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about Rs. 12.50 crore Pressure Cooker Scam and demanded an immediate inquiry into the possibility of misuse of funds.

After BMC’s H/West ward issued a public notice on Tuesday, informing the public about the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), Godfrey Pimenta, founder of Watchdog Foundation, has written to the BMC commissioner highlighting serious concerns regarding the implementation of government scheme. According to the notice, eligible women holding yellow or orange ration cards are entitled to receive financial assistance for the purchase of mixer juicers and tablets for self-employment.

However, Pimenta highlighted that the the objective of PMKKKY scheme is to implement developmental and welfare projects in mining-affected areas, with financial assistance being provided through the District Mineral Foundation. It alleged that the H/West ward office is involved in disbursing funds under this scheme although it falls outside its jurisdiction.

Read Also
₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...
article-image

Raising allegations of misuse of funds, the activist also raised questions about publishing the advertisement in a newspaper that does not target the desired audience for this scheme. “Publishing a Marathi notice in an English newspaper defeats the purpose, as it does not effectively reach the intended beneficiaries. If the target audience comprises women from below poverty line and lower-middle-class backgrounds, why was the notice not published in vernacular newspapers? These languages would be more accessible to the concerned women who may not read English-language newspapers,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi
Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi
Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe
Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe
Lebanon: At Least 14 Dead, 450 Injured In Walkie-Talkie Explosions; Emergency Response Intensifies Following Pager Attacks; Visuals Surface
Lebanon: At Least 14 Dead, 450 Injured In Walkie-Talkie Explosions; Emergency Response Intensifies Following Pager Attacks; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address
Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address

Activist Demands Immediate Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam

The Free Press Journal had reported about the alleged Pressure Cooker Scam wherein the BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at the cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward. However, BMC got them distributed by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.

Read Also
Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To...
article-image

While the BMC failed to initiate any inquiry into the matter after repeated complaints by advocate Nikhil Kamble, Lande still continues to distribute the cookers under his name. The latest free cooker distribution was organised on Wednesday at Prajapati Hall in Kurla (W), for the women of Uttar Bharatiya Sangh. The activist highlighted the scam and raised serious concerns about proper implementation anf transparency of such schemes. He demanded an immediate inquiry into the possibility of misuse of funds or irregularities in the procurement process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi

Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi

Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe

Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe

Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address

Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address

Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People;...

Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People;...

Maharashtra: Mantralaya Launches Major Clean-Up Drive; Details Inside

Maharashtra: Mantralaya Launches Major Clean-Up Drive; Details Inside