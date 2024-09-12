 Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information

Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information

The complainant Nikhil Kamble, who is also the complainant in the Rs. 12.50 Crore ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’ has alleged that the assistant engineer of the maintenance department has deliberately kept the RTI application pending.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MLA Dilip Lande Distributing Cooker ahead of elections | File Image

A complaint has been written to the State Information Commissioner against the Maintenance Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s L Ward for not furnishing information regarding the Pressure Cooker Tender within the prescribed time frame. The complainant Nikhil Kamble, who is also the complainant in the Rs. 12.50 Crore ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’ has alleged that the assistant engineer of the maintenance department has deliberately kept the RTI application pending.

On August 13, the Free Press Journal had reported about the alleged Pressure Cooker Scam wherein the BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at a cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward. However, BMC got them distributed by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.

Read Also
₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...
article-image

While the Saki Naka police station have started an inquiry into the matter based on the complaint written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the complainant Kamble had also sought information under the Right To Information Act regarding the tender for supply of pressure cookers in the Chandivali Vidhansabha. The application made on July 18, also demanded information about tender invitation and advertisements, sanctioned estimates, contract agreement and the tender committee proceeding.

However, the public information officer (PIO) failed to provide the information and issues a letter to the complainant for inspection of records and documents. Kamble alleged in his complaint that the PIO did not allow inspection on the given time and provided only a part of the information sought by him. Through the complaint, Kamble has pleaded to initiate an inquiry by recommending disciplinary action and impose a monetary fine on the PIO.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi Crash; DVR Seized
Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi Crash; DVR Seized
Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information
Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To Provide Information
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals; Check Details
Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals; Check Details
Read Also
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Police Probe Hits Roadblock Due To Assistant...
article-image

Talking to The Free Press Journal newspaper, Kamble said, “After the prescribed time frame of 30 days, the assistant PIO sent me a letter summoning for inspection. When I appeared on his demand, neither did he carry out any inspection nor did he provide me the information. This is the reason I had to file a complaint against it. I think that the officer does not have the record of information and therefore he is not furnishing it.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi...

Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi...

Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To...

Pressure Cooker Scam: Complaint Written To State Information Commissioner For BMC's Failure To...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused...

Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals;...

Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals;...

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Starts Maiden Bus Services Via Atal Setu Bridge On September 12 With Routes 116...

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Starts Maiden Bus Services Via Atal Setu Bridge On September 12 With Routes 116...