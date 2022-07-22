Mumbai: Ace prosecutor terminated from post involving BJP leader's case, says he expected it

Photo: Representative Image

Ace prosecutor Pradip Gharat, who was terminated from his post as a special public prosecutor in an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case concerning fraud on Bank of India of Rs. 59 crores involving BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj, has said that he was expecting the development.

Gharat has handled many high-profile cases, including that of journalist J-Dey murder, Telgi stamp paper scam and Salman Khan hit and run case and is the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special public prosecutor in all cases against former underworld don Chhota Rajan.

He said that he was handed over the termination letter on Monday evening. Incidentally, on Tuesday, Kambhoj withdrew his plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Earlier, the Bank of India which is the complainant in the case had also filed a plea to withdraw the case. Gharat, as the prosecutor then, had strongly opposed the bank’s plea.

“The Rs. 59 crores that the bank was cheated of is public money. When there is material, I am going to oppose strongly,” he said, adding that his strong opposition in the matter could be the reason for his termination. He said when he says ‘yes’ to a case, he expects liberty to handle it his way and that he does not compromise.

Gharat said, “If a case is assigned to me, I will take it to its logical end. My appointment as well as removal show which cases the government wants to take to a logical end and which it wants to wind up.” The MVA government was in power when Gharat was appointed to the case.

The prosecutor was also appointed in many other cases concerning BJP politicians - Narayan Rane, Nilesh Rane in the Disha Salian defamation case, Kirit and Neil Somaiya in INS Vikrant case as well in the case against independent legislator couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the then CM Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence.

When asked if he is expecting a similar termination in these cases, he said, “I don’t know. I never go to ask for work. I don’t ask why I am removed. It is up to them.”