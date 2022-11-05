Mumbai: Accused arrested on charge of raping minor in Malad

Mumbai: A 19-year-old accused has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, Mumbai police said. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
A first information report was registered against him under section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCOSO) Act at Dindoshi police station in the suburb of Malad, he added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)