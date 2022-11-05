Mumbai: Accused arrested on charge of raping minor in Malad

e-Paper Get App
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai: A 19-year-old accused has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, Mumbai police said. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A first information report was registered against him under section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCOSO) Act at Dindoshi police station in the suburb of Malad, he added.

