Gwalior: 6-month imprisonment to three for falsely implicating man in rape case

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A girl, along with her father and brother were announced imprisoned for 6 months by the Gwalior bench of the High Court for falsely implicating the man in the case of alleged rape while seeking permission for feticide from the court, as well as repeatedly changing the statement.

According to the information, a man from Datia filed a petition in the High Court on 8 March 2021 stating that his daughter was raped by a man, due to which she became pregnant. Following this, the Datia Police arrested the man and he sent to jail.

Seeing the future of the girl, the court permitted her abortion. During the process, the DNA reports of the foetus came out to be of a cousin of the victim rather than the alleged accused.The alleged accused submitted his bail request to the High Court in the interim.

Notices were sent out, and the girl's statement was also recorded. The girl accepted that neither was she minor nor did he sexually assault her. The High Court took notice of it and ordered a new investigation after determining it to be significant.The court ordered the Datia Sessions Court to rehear the case and once more charged the Superintendent of Police of Datia to conduct an investigation.

