Mumbai Accident: Speeding Truck Kills Woman, Injures Youth At Shivajinagar Junction; Driver Nabbed While Fleeing

Mumbai: A speeding truck fatally struck a scooter near the Shivajinagar Junction in Mumbai's Govandi on Tuesday, killing 43-year-old Saraswati Mustanya Puchhla and leaving 21-year-old Sudhir Gudla seriously injured. The duo was on their way to attend a relative’s funeral when the accident occurred, adding a layer of grief to an already devastating situation for their family.

Accused Driver Nabbed By Cops

According to Mumbai Police, the truck driver, identified as Mohammad Siraj Shaikh, tried to flee the spot immediately after the collision. However, alert locals and police officers chased him down and managed to apprehend him before he could escape, reported IANS.

A case was registered under sections related to negligent driving, causing death and causing grievous injury. The truck involved in the accident has also been seized as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The impact of the collision was severe, with the scooter thrown aside and both riders sustaining critical injuries. While Gudla was rushed to a nearby hospital and continues to battle serious injuries, Puchhla succumbed to her wounds.

Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad

In a separate but equally distressing incident earlier this week, a 36-year-old labourer died in a workplace accident in Malad West. The victim, Chaitanya Mahali, was crushed under a loco machine while working inside a drainage tunnel being dug along the MDP Creek Road stretch. Mahali was among 26 labourers assigned to assist in transporting excavated materials from inside the confined tunnel.

The FIR filed by Bangur Nagar police names Vijaykumar Sahu, 41, the loco machine operator, for alleged negligence. According to the complaint by fellow labourer Jalsar Naik, a large digging machine was operating inside the tunnel while the loco machine was simultaneously being used to ferry debris. Workers suddenly heard Mahali’s screams, and upon rushing in, found him crushed between the loco machine and the tunnel wall in a cramped section of the passage.

Mahali was immediately pulled out and transported to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead later in the evening.

