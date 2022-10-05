Mumbai: Accident on Bandra-Worli sea link kills five, 12 injured

One of the damaged in accident | ANI

Mumbai: A horrific accident on Bandra-Worli sea link, five people were killed and 12 were injured, said police. The accident happened between four cars including an ambulance.

The accident reportedly happened on the way from Bandra to Worli.

The cars, police said, collided with each other. The accident happened around 3 am in the morning on Wednesday. The patients injured in the accident have been admitted to a hospital.

A CCTV footage of the accident which is going viral shows an ambulance and three cars standing on the bridge when a high-speeding rams into them.

Reports stated that the traffic from Bandra moving to Worli was closed. However, the police told FPJ that the traffic has is plying per usual.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the deaths caused due to accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted.

