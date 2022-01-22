Mumbai: Accident averted after dumper truck carrying ballasts skids and brushes Ahmedabad-Mumbai double-decker train coach

It was a close call for several passengers travelling on the 12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker train after on Saturday morning, a dumper truck carrying ballasts and other materials on the site for Dedicated Freight Corridor skidded and tilted on the site where work is underway.

It then brushed against three coaches of this train which thankfully did not derail from the impact.

The incident took place at around 11 am between Sanjan and Umargaon sections near Udvada station.

According to sources, a dumper lorry dashed with the Double Decker Express train while the latter was moving at a good speed towards Borivali. The driver manoeuvring this dumper truck carrying materials, according to railway officials, might have ridden rashly which led to its tilting. It then dangerously came on the path of this rail line on which the Double Decker Express train was plying.

It brushed against the three rear coaches of the train but thankfully no injuries have been reported. “There were no serious damages to the coach except for slight scratch, nor any injuries or casualty. There was fencing, as well as a drain near the tracks,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

The Loco Inspector had observed the truck working within the fencing boundaries of DFCCIL and nothing unusual. However, the Guard on his alertness observed the dumper brush against the last three coaches and applied brakes. He also informed the Loco Pilot of this Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Train and asked him to stop.

Finally, after half an hour, the train proceeded towards Mumbai at around 11.30 am. The dumper had spilled the material and ballasts on the rail tracks, which was then cleaned using a JCB machine and the truck too was removed. The railway police caught the dumper truck driver.

Sources said that the General Manager of Western Railway Alok Kansal proceeded to the site at 11.30 am and carried out a footplate inspection on the way to check regarding the various safety aspects.

Explaining the same, rail officials said that they have inspected the on-ground situation as works are underway next to the existing rail lines where train movement is happening.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:19 PM IST