Gujarat: Kevadia railway station renamed as Ekta Nagar railway station

The Ministry of Railways has recently announced change in name of the Kevadiya railway station in the Narmada district of Gujarat, as Ekta Nagar railway station.

The Kevadiya railway station is famous for Statue of Unity’s as its more near by railway station from the world's tallest statue. Railway circulation further said that station code of Kevadiya ' KDYC' will be further changed for Ekta Nagar railway station as 'EKNR' and the numerical code of the station will be 08224620.

Earlier government also announced that they will bring connectivity from all corners of the country to Statue of Unity - World's Tallest Statue.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Vacant passenger train coach derailed at Pune railway station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:41 PM IST