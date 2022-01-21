e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Maharashtra: Vacant passenger train coach derailed at Pune railway station

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the empty train was being moved from the railway yard to the platform
PTI
Photo: Representative Image

A coach of an empty passenger train derailed at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, a railway official said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the empty train was being moved from the railway yard to the platform, he said.

"An empty train was being moved to the platform from the yard, when one of its coaches derailed during the shunting work in the morning," the official said.

The work of restoration was underway, he said, adding that the rail traffic remained unaffected.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
