Dense fog delays 13 trains including Mumbai-New Delhi Express; check list here

About 13 trains are running late today due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region, the CPRO of the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways said.



The passenger trains which are running late includes Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express.



As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility.



The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also said that Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to rise to 13 degrees Celsius by Saturday due to cloudy weather under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi have been reeling under cold day conditions since Thursday. According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:37 AM IST