Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:47 AM IST

Weather update: Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi-NCR area during next 2 hours, predicts IMD

ANI
Representative Image | PTI

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for New Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," IMD said in its tweet at 8 am.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

In Rajasthan, the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Kotputli, Viratnagar Rajgarh in the next two hours

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:47 AM IST
