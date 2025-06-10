Mumbai Accident: 32-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Run Over By BEST Bus In Govandi

Mumbai: A 32-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being run over by a BEST bus in the Govandi area of Mumbai on the night of June 7.
The deceased, identified as Barkat Chand Sheikh, was a resident of Rafique Nagar in Govandi, and worked as a daily wage labourer. According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.15 pm near Sant Nirankari Bhavan on the road leading to the new Shivajinagar BEST bus depot.
According to the FIR, Barkat Sheikh was walking along the road from Sant Nirankari Bhavan toward the 90 Feet Road when he slipped and fell on the road. At the same time, a BEST bus was passing through the area. Barkat came under the wheels of the moving bus, and later died while being taken to the hospital.
