Central Railways Seeks Maharashtra Govt’s Help To Tackle Maratha Morcha Disruptions |

Central Railways (CR) has reached out to the Maharashtra state government seeking assistance to ensure the smooth operation of train services, especially in light of disruptions caused by the ongoing Maratha Morcha protests.

"We have requested state government help for the smooth running of services from Monday," said a senior officer of CR.

Monday Rush Concerns

With key stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) among the most affected, CR is preparing to implement special arrangements to manage the working day rush, particularly starting Monday.

Focus on Safety and Crowd Control

According to sources, the heavy footfall expected on the first working day of the week has prompted CR to coordinate with local authorities for additional security and crowd management measures. The protests, which have gained momentum over the past few days, have impacted suburban and long-distance train services, raising concerns about commuter safety and delays.

Monitoring Situation Closely

A senior CR official stated, "We are monitoring the situation closely and have requested the state government for support in handling crowd control and ensuring uninterrupted services. Our priority is the safety and convenience of daily commuters."