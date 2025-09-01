Navi Mumbai Civic Body Sets Up Water, Toilets And Medical Aid For Maratha Protestors

Maratha Reservation protest in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

With thousands of Maratha protestors shifting base from Mumbai and camping at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre and APMC Market area in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up essential facilities from August 29 to ensure their basic needs are met.

Bathing Facilities Arranged

According to officials, 10 drinking water tankers with a combined capacity of three lakh litres have been stationed at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, with arrangements to add five more if needed. For bathing, 150 taps have been made available—50 inside the Centre premises and 70 near Maharashtra Sadan. At the Onion-Potato Market, four 10,000-litre tankers have been deployed, with provision for five additional tankers.

Sanitation Measures in Place

To meet sanitation needs, 250 toilets have been set up at the Exhibition Centre, maintained by a 30-member cleaning team and supported by five suction machines for round-the-clock operations. In addition, 35 workers in three shifts are engaged in cleaning at the Exhibition Centre, while 10 workers in three shifts are managing cleanliness at the Onion-Potato Market.

Garbage Disposal System Strengthened

The civic body has also deployed six garbage collection vehicles at the Exhibition Centre and two at the market area, with sanitary officers and inspectors supervising operations throughout the day.

Scalable Facilities

Medical services have also been strengthened. At the Exhibition Centre, two ambulances, doctors, medical staff, and sufficient medicines are available. One ambulance each, along with doctors and medicines, has been stationed at Vashi Toll Naka and the Onion-Potato Market. Further, 20 beds in each of NMMC’s hospitals have been reserved for emergencies.

Helplines Activated

Civic officials said that facilities will be scaled up as per requirement. Citizens and protestors have been advised to contact the NMMC Emergency Control Room (022-275660/61) or toll-free numbers (1800222309 / 10) for any further assistance.