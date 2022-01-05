Mumbai: ACB seizes unaccounted property worth Rs 1.61 cr during house and office search of senior govt official caught in bribery case

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday had arrested the joint director of the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society, Anil Jadhav (52) in an alleged bribery case. A search carried out by the ACB officials at Jadhav's residence and office has led to the seizure of unaccounted cash and jewellery totalling Rs 1.61 crore.

According to the ACB, the complainant runs a cosmetology academy and had applied at Jadhav's office for approval of some courses. The victim in his complaint has alleged that in order to give final approval to the victim, Jadhav had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The victim then approached the ACB, after which a trap was laid on Tuesday and Jadhav was caught red handed accepting a bribe.

"The ACB officials carried out searches at Jadhav's residence and seized property worth Rs 1.59 crore which mostly comprised unaccounted jewellery. His office search led to the seizure of cash Rs 2.28 lakh. We would also be scrutinising the bank accounts of Jadhav and would also check details of the properties he and his family members own," said an ACB official.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:57 PM IST