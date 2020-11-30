Mumbai: ACB nabs Class-1 officer who took Rs 2 lakh, sarees as bribe

Mumbai: In a unique bribe demand and acceptance, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a Class-1 officer and his son for allegedly demanding two sarees apart from Rs 2 lakh as bribe. This is also the highest bribe acceptance this year registered with the Mumbai range of ACB.

According to the ACB, the name of the arrested persons are — Bharat Kakad (57), a class-1 officer attached with the P-ward of the office of the deputy registrar co-operative societies in Kandivali (East) and his son Sachin Kakad (32).

ACB stated that the complainant in the case is the chairman of the Rolex apartment located at SV Road in Malad (West).

“The chairman was seeking nod to use the fund for his housing society to conduct structural repairs,” said a senior ACB officer privy to the investigation.

When the chairman approached the department, Kakad allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and two sarees.

A ‘sinking fund’ is a monetary provision done by a housing society. The money set aside in a separate account can be used for structural repairs. The chairman and the society members who did not wish the pay bribe approached the ACB in this regard. The case was verified and a trap was laid in this regard.

During the trap which was laid discreetly, ACB sleuths found out that the officer was accompanied by his son who works in a private firm.

“The officer, Bharat, who is close to his retirement, accepted cash worth Rs 2 lakh while his son accepted the sarees. The son later kept the sarees, worth Rs 7,595 in total, in their car when we caught both of them red-handed,” the officer added.

The duo has been charged under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

The ACB will investigate into the assets of the arrested government official for further investigations.

The ACB has appealed to the people to dial their toll-free number 1064 to report bribe demands made by government servants.