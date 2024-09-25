 Mumbai: 'Aapla Dawakhana' In Malabar Hill Begins Operations Amid Local Opposition Over Road Obstruction And Pedestrian Space
The 'Aapla Dawakhana' in Malabar Hill has begun operations despite facing local opposition for obstructing roads and reducing pedestrian space. Currently, the clinic is operating from a container next to the constructed structure.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
Aapla Dawakhana opens in Malabar Hill amid local concerns, providing free medical care daily | Representational Image

Mumbai: The 'Aapla Dawakhana' in Malabar Hill has begun operations despite facing local opposition for obstructing roads and reducing pedestrian space. Currently, the clinic is operating from a container next to the constructed structure.

Also known as the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana (HBT clinics), these facilities aim to provide free medical treatment close to patients’ homes. In response to demand, the civic body opened this clinic at Shantivan in Malabar Hill on September 14. It operates daily from 3 pm to 10 pm and treats 35-40 patients each day. Civic officials are confident that awareness of the facility will increase the number of visitors.

Residents have voiced objections to the HBT clinic, citing that it obstructs roads and reduces pedestrian space. To address these concerns, the BMC plans to reduce the size of the constructed structure, allowing it to operate from both the container and the building.

Mumbai: 'Aapla Dawakhana' In Malabar Hill Obstructs Locals, Residents Protest Over Reduced...
However, some residents remain worried that the structure blocks pedestrian movement and may attract anti-social elements. The first clinic of its kind in the city was established in October 2022 in Dharavi. Since then, the initiative has expanded rapidly, with a total of 200 clinics across the city.

