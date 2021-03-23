Mumbai: AAP seeks inquiry against senior IPS official Deven Bharti

The present Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra as well as the previous BJP-led regime did not act against IPS officer Deven Bharti despite several allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Monday.

The allegations by AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon came amid the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze and accusations of corruption by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Menon claimed in a statement that retired assistant commissioner of police Rajendra Trivedi had written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last month, accusing Bharti of criminal associations.

Senior IPS official Sanjay Pandey had also alleged that he had conducted an inquiry against Bharti but Param Bir Singh obstructed it, Menon claimed.

Despite these allegations, the state government did not act against Bharti, the AAP alleged, seeking an "open public enquiry".

Bharti, currently Additional Director General, State Security Corporation, could not be contacted for comment.