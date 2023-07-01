Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Rahul Kanal Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena; Watch Visuals

Rahul Kanal, prominent Yuva Sena leader and trusted ally of MLA Aaditya Thackeray, officially joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Maharashtra in the presence of the Chief Minister.

This is being considered a big blow to Aaditya Thackeray and Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on Friday, Kanal had told reporters, "I am going to join the Shinde group tomorrow and many workers will also join me. The Joining ceremony is at 12 noon tomorrow in the presence of CM Ekanth Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray takes decisions in his party at the behest of a few people and on their advice. There is also a thing called self-respect...tomorrow more than 1000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me."

Kanal was expelled from the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday.

On Friday, the mouthpiece of the organisation, "Saamna," published a news article announcing the dissolution of the Bandra (W) unit of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing. It was reported that Kanal was a member of the Bandra (W) unit.

Expressing his disappointment on Twitter, Kanal (36) stated, "Feeling sad! Very well know who has done this but removing people who have worked for you without a hearing is arrogance..." It appears that the reference was directed towards Aaditya Thackeray himself.

Sources indicate that several members of the Yuva Sena had complained to Aaditya about Kanal, accusing him of arrogance. Furthermore, in March of last year, Kanal's premises were raided by the Income Tax authorities.

Possible Reasons Of Rahul's Exit From Yuva Sena

Reportedly, Rahul Kanal left the Yuvasena executive's WhatsApp group a month ago. He also left the WhatsApp group of the Yuva Sena Core Committee. According to reports, Rahul was unhappy with the Yuva Sena for the past few days.

Many Other Prominent Faces Left Yuva Sena Recently

A report in ZEE 24 Taas stated that Rahul Kanal has left after getting tired of the internal differences. Amey Ghole, Siddhesh Kadam and Samadhan Saravankar also left the Yuva Sena recently expressing their displeasure.

Rahul Kanal is considered to be a very close confidant of Aditya Thackeray. During the reign of the MVA government, Kanal was also appointed as a trustee of the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan. He was preparing for assembly from Bandra West.