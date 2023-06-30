Mumbai: Rahul Kanal Expelled from Sena (UBT)

Rahul Kanal Expelled from Sena (UBT) | Twitter @@civicmirrorpune

Mumbai: Rahul Kanal, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, has been expelled from the party. The organisation’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ published a news on Friday stating that the Bandra (W) unit of the Yuva Sena, of which Kanal was a member, has been dissolved.

Indications are that Kanal will join the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. In March last year, the Income Tax authorities had raided premises owned by him. A few days ago, Amey Ghole, who was known for his proximity to Aaditya, had joined the Shinde camp.

Kanal says 'Feeling sad'

In a tweet Kanal, 36, said, “Feeling sad! Very well know who has done this but removing people who have worked for you without a hearing is arrogance...” The reference was apparently to Aaditya himself. It is learnt that several persons in the Yuva Sena had complained to Aaditya about Kanal and accused him of arrogance.

Kanal told the FPJ that for the past four months he has been trying to meet Aaditya to discuss organisational matters, “but certain people were preventing the meeting”, he said.