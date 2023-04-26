Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray’s 10 questions to BMC chief on road works | BL SONI/ FPJ

Mumbai: Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and posed 10 questions about road concreting in the city. He has questioned him about the tenders, the selection of five contractors and the reasons behind the delay in resurfacing city roads.

In the letter, he said, “I want to raise the issue about blatant irregularities in mega roadcontracts. The BMC has gone absolutely silent, which means there’s possibly a huge scam owing to the opaque administration, dictated by the Urban Development department headed by the Chief Minister himself.”

Bidding process has not been followed, claims AT

Thackeray has asked whether the road works have been issued at competitive bid prices or at par. “If they have been given at par of the BMC’s revised estimates, then it means that the bidding process has not been followed and tenders have been awarded unilaterally at the whim of the BMC administration,” he said.

“Has the BMC incorporated the clause pertaining to no escalation of cost? What action would allow the escalation? How many road works have begun? How many NOCs have been received from the traffic police and other agencies?” he asked.

The letter has asked if 10% advance mobilisation money has been given to contractors, and if the two-week stoppage of gravel supply and its subsequent hike in prices has affected the cost of any of these work orders.

“In the absence of elected representatives from March 2022, who has proposed these roadworks of 400km? In the absence of elected representatives, who has approved the roadworks?” he has questioned.

Thackeray also sought answers on the revised timelines if the work doesn’t start before May 31. He has also alleged that contracts worth Rs6,080 crore have been handed over to five contractors in such a way that it exhibits cartelisation and absolute secrecy.

“It has come to light through various media reports that many corporators, legislators and citizens are seeking inquiry into road contractors and based on those allegations, the BMC has fined some of them. However, the core of this mismanagement lies with the BMCadministration, as much as the contractors. There seems to be no action on part of BMCofficials,” Thackeray said.