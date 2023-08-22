Mumbai: 'Aaditya Thackeray Supporting Bogus Names In University Voting List', Says Shelar

Shelar | FPJ

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar on Tuesday accused the Yuva Sena leader of supporting the bogus names in the voters list for the elections and appealed them to support the demand for revision of the list if they are committed to transparent elections and raising the head of graduates from the prestigious university.

“Aaditya Thackeray is demanding that the elections be conducted immediately while stating that he is doing this in order to keep the honour of the Mumbai University. However, I’ll appeal him that he should join us in cleaning the voting list since we have shown how bogus names have been enrolled in the list and right ones have been deleted in revision. By this way the honour of the University will certainly be restored,” Shelar said while reacting to queries at the state party headquarters here on Thursday.

While giving details about the goof ups in the voting list, Shelar said, “After the revised lists were published, first we pointed out over 400 names that had appeared three time or more than that. Then we came across more than 200 names that had been registered twice. We also realized that the wrong names were kept as they were and the right ones were deleted while ‘cleansing’ the voters’ lists hence we asked the administration to conduct elections only after doing away with all the bogus names from it.”