Bombay HC to Police: Clear Stand On Pednekar's Case Against Shelar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar & BJP MLA Ashish Shelar | File Photos

Mumbai: Giving a last chance to the State, the Bombay High Court has asked the prosecution to clarify whether it intends to pursue a criminal case against BJP leader Ashish Shelar who was booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and RN Laddha has asked the state to clarify its stand on August 25 while hearing a petition filed by Shelar seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

FIR is politically motivated: Shelar

In 2021, a case was registered at the Marine Drive police station against Shelar for allegedly making objectionable remarks against then Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. He has claimed that the FIR is “politically motivated" and based on "conjecture and ulterior motives to silence the voice of dissent in a democracy.”

In December 2021, four people, including a child, died in an accident due to a cylinder blast in the BDD Chawl in Worli. After the incident, Shelar addressed a press conference where he commented about Pednekar’s absence, which invited political ire.

Shelar has claimed in the petition that on December 4, he held a press conference to highlight the “improper, irresponsible, and insensitive governance of the municipal corporation” over various issues.

During the hearing on Monday, his advocates argued that Shelar had no intention of outraging the modesty of the Mayor. He clarified that Shelar's remarks were directed at the public personality concerned not being present at the accident scene and had no intention of making any sexually coloured remark.

Matter kept for hearing on Aug 25

Additional public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik informed the bench that the investigation in the case was completed, but they have been asked not to file the chargesheet. He pointed out that the case was filed when Shelar was in the opposition party.

On a specific query, Yagnik said that the investigating officer needs to take instructions from her seniors.

Pednekar was not represented by any lawyer on Monday.

Asking the state to inform “concrete stand”, the HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 25.

