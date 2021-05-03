Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray suggests creating pediatric COVID care ward after experts predict third wave to hit kids badly

Anticipating the third COVID-19 pandemic wave, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday suggested creating pediatric COVID care ward in Mumbai. He met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Sanjeev Jaiswal and discussed the measures taken in order to prepare for the third wave.

"As we prepare for 3rd wave capacity building in Maharashtra, I met AMC @SJaiswal_IAS ji to discuss the measures we’ve undertaken in Mumbai. I have suggested to him that we create a paediatric covid care ward anticipating the next wave and the demographic it may target," Thackeray tweeted.

"Along with paediatric COVID care centre, another aspect we are now focussed on is to create a network of crèches for those parents who may have to be in COVID care centres and may not have support to look after their children, that aren’t infected by COVID," he added.