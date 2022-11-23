Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray asks cadres to gear up preparations for BMC elections | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra urban development department directed the 24 municipal corporations to prepare draft revised wards for the upcoming elections, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the party workers to gear up poll preparations with a resolve to win them. Mr Thackeray has also accused the Shinde Fadnavis government for carving out wards as per their political convenience.

‘’Power comes and goes but we have to work for the growth of the organization. The present government is preparing to structure the wards according to their convenience. That is why the government has ordered to restructure the wards. This is how the government is functioning in an arbitrary manner,’’ said Mr Thackeray.

Meeting with office bearers

‘’Let us resolve to win these elections especially by victory of our candidates instead of focusing on how the revision in wards take place and what political moves they play,’’ said Mr Thackeray at his meeting with the office bearers held today.

He said that the opposition (Shinde camp and BJP) is doing many tricks to assume power of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. ‘’However, the saffron flag will be hoisted atop BMC,’’ he declared. However, he insisted that for that to happen (to retain power), the party workers will have to step up poll preparations.

Mr Thackeray’s call is important when the erstwhile ally BJP has launched Mission 2022 and carried out Jagar Yatra across Mumbai. BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have already announced to contest upcoming civic body election together with a common goal of defeating Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.