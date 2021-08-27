Mumbai: A ray of hope for blood cancer patients

A first-of-its-kind dedicated bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit has been started at Fortis Hospital. With this, patients can receive treatments for congenital bone marrow failure syndromes, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, immunodeficiency disorders, life-threatening blood cancers like multiple myelomas, leukemia, and other forms of advanced tumors. Doctors said this is a life-saving procedure and is the only way to cure patients diagnosed with blood cancer.

The BMT division, headed by Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, is embedded with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure that will support the team of clinical experts in treating all kinds of complex hematological diseases.

Zonal director of Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, Dr S. Narayani said their main focus is to offer super-specialised care for benign and malignant cancers for adults and children. “Our hospital is one among the very few to have a specialised hematology division. Our team of hematologists have clinical acumen to diagnose, treat and offer post-treatment care for all blood-related disorders. We understand that bone marrow transplant is a specialised treatment and that patients need special attention. Therefore, we have built the most advanced unit to deliver globally benchmarked outcomes. I am also thankful to Shri. Iqbal Singh Chahal for supporting the initiative", he said.

Head of BMT Division, Fortis Hospital, Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal said the transplant is a well-recognized curative treatment option in the algorithm of many haematological disorders. BMT is a life-saving procedure and is the only way to cure patients diagnosed with Blood Cancer. “The process involves taking a patient’s damaged Bone Marrow Stem Cells and replacing them with healthy stem cells from a donor. The procedure can be autologous or allogeneic. Autologous transplants use the patient’s own blood cells, while allogeneic transplants use cells from a matched donor,” said Dr Sanyal.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:46 AM IST