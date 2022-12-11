Mumbai: A clarion call for upholding human rights

FPJ

Mumbai: To mark the International Human Rights Day, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Saturday organised a talk on the 'Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All' topic at Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Justice (Retd) S C Dharmadhikari, MSHRC Chairman Justice (Retd) K K Tated, among other eminent speakers.

All of them appealed to the citizens to uphold human rights of each other; particularly women, weaker sections, children, and physically challenged.

Mr Koshyari said, “We should try and help people, particularly women, weaker sections and divyangjan to ensure that their rights are upheld.” Underlining that people were getting educated but not cultured, he further said, “Human values have reduced. Only reason is that we are after money and wealth. If upbringing is not right then people will not respect each other,” he added.

Justice Dharmadhikari said that human rights should become part of people's lives and not a one day remembrance event. “Everything denied to you is a breach of the guarantee given under the constitution,” he remarked.

On a question if human rights courts were needed, speakers said that many such courts were still struggling with space, workforce and basic things. “Who will give a court when a commission office and workforce is not available,” asked Justice Dharmadhikari.

Lastly, Mr Koshyari appreciated the MSHRC for doing “good work”.