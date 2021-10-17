Mumbai: 97% citizens inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced that 97% of eligible citizens in Mumbai have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 55% of them have received both doses.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 0 deaths due to coronavirus after a very long time on October 17, Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,180 as per data released by the city's civic body.

City recorded 367 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7,50,808.

518 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,27,084. Now, there are 5030 active cases in the city.

On Sunday, 28,697 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,09,57,392 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1214 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 50 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Also, Maharashtra on Sunday, October 17, recorded 1,715 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 28,631. Besides, 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,789.

2,680 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,16,998. The recovery rate in the state is 97.39%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,20,474 people are in home quarantine and 965 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 706 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 285 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 528 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 119 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported25 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 44 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.



Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:07 PM IST