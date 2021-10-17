Mumbai records zero deaths for first time since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, 367 new infections on October 17

Mumbai reported 0 deaths due to coronavirus after a very long time on October 17, Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,180 as per data released by the city's civic body.

City recorded 367 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7,50,808.

518 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,27,084. Now, there are 5030 active cases in the city.





On Sunday, 28,697 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,09,57,392 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1214 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 50 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

