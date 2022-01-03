Mumbai: 91 percent COVID-19 cases asymptomatic, no ICU cases, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal

Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has said that 91 percent COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic. Moreover, there have been no ICU cases reported in the city so far. He was speaking to NDTV in an interview.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections on Sunday, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload in the metropolis to 7,99,520, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

BMC data showed the city had reported 809 cases on December 27, which meant the tally jumped by almost 10 times as on Sunday.

The city did not see any death during the day due to the infection, keeping the toll unchanged at 16,377, it said, adding that 89 per cent of the cases reported, or 7,176, are asymptomatic.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 6,347 infections, and Sunday's addition was a rise of 27 per cent. It showed that 578 persons had been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 7,50,736, which is 94 per cent of the overall tally, while 503 people are hospitalised, including 56 on oxygen support. Of the 30,565 beds available for the treatment of the infection, only 3,059 are occupied, the civic body's health bulletin said.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:55 PM IST