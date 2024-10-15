 Mumbai: 9 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of MNS Worker Akash Main In Malad
On October 12, around 6.10 pm, near Abhyudaya Bank on Daptri Road, Shivaji Chowk, Akash was riding a two-wheeler (Activa) when he overtook an auto. An argument broke out between the auto driver and Akash, which escalated quickly. The auto driver began to assault him, and others joined in, brutally beating him.

Police in Dindoshi have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the murder of MNS worker Akash Main, 27, in Malad (East) on Saturday.

The accused – Avinash Kadam (auto driver), Amit Vishwakarma, Aditya Singh, Jaiprakash Aamte, Rakesh Dhagle, Sahil Kadam, Akshay Pawar, Pratikesh Surve and Vaibhav Sawant – have been remanded in police custody till October 22. 

About The Case

According to the police, Akash is a resident of Malad (East). On October 12, around 6.10 pm, near Abhyudaya Bank on Daptri Road, Shivaji Chowk, Akash was riding a two-wheeler (Activa) when he overtook an auto. An argument broke out between the auto driver and Akash, which escalated quickly. The auto driver began to assault him, and others joined in, brutally beating him. Akash’s mother attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful, and the mob also attacked his relatives

Akash’s relatives transported him to Trauma Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator. After four hours, the doctors declared him dead.

The police registered an FIR against the auto driver and others under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday.

