Mumbai: 8,779 traffic violations recorded on Wednesday, informs CP Sanjay Pandey

In a constant crackdown on the traffic violators, the statistics for traffic violation released by the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey in connection to the daily drive conducted to root out traffic violators revealed that a total of 8,779 violations were recorded on Wednesday. On Wednesday alone 222 cases were registered against motorists for wrong side driving, while 776 were booked for entering the one way roads.

Pandey informed in a tweet that on Wednesday, 2,855 parking violations were recorded, of which most of the incidents, 1,567 were recorded in south Mumbai. Meanwhile police fined 575 motorists for not wearing a seatbelt and 2,378 bikers for not wearing a helmet.

In a drive to root out the abandoned vehicles and decongest roads for a smoother vehicular movement, the police towed away 425 vehicles from the roads on Wednesday, while 14 drivers without a valid permit for auto rickshaw/taxis were fined

The Mumbai Police initiated action against 1,411 vehicles for parking, waiting outside railway stations and 122 motorists, whose vehicles were towed for various violations, were issued e-challan on Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:05 PM IST