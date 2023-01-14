Mumbai: 78-yr-old city cardiologist Dr Cyrus Wadia honoured as Scouter in Rajasthan

Mumbai: Dr Cyrus Wadia, the 78-year-old cardiologist from Mumbai, was honoured as a dedicated ‘Scouter’ at the recently held National Jamboree of Bharat Scout and Guide in Rohat, Rajasthan.

At the National Jamboree’s valedictory ceremony, Chief Commissioner of Rajasthan Scout and Guide Niranjan Arya gave Dr Wadia the Asia-Pacific Regional Award for Distinguished Service.

The Asia-Pacific area consists of the maximum number of scouts in the world, and the award was established by the World Organisation for Scout Movement (SOSM).

As per the report of the newsletter of National Jamboree, Dr Wadia started scouting at the age of five in Campion School and is still pursuing it at the age of 78.

Associated with all the scouts and guides movements of Mumbai and Maharashtra, he told this reporter, “I am more a Scouter than a doctor. I love scouting and its ideologies.” He added that scouts and guides inculcate values of honesty and character building in all age groups.

“I am extremely honoured to receive this award and have my work recognised and appreciated. My motto is to push hard in the quest for excellence,” said Dr Wadia, who received the highest award for Scouts and Guides called the ‘Silver Elephant’ in 1993 from then president Shankarlal Sharma.