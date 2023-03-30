Mumbai: 7 injured in stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession near Malad masjid, BJP's Yuva Morcha stages protest

There were recent communal riots or riot-like situations in seven states during Ram Navami in April 2022. | File Photo

High tension prevailed in Malvani area of Malad on Thursday night following the stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession.

According to Tajindar Tiwana, a local activist, when the large procession passed in front of a masjid in gate no. 7 area the loudspeakers were switched off "as in years before."

However, the devotees Savera building further down the road a hail of stones greeted them. Over seven people are reported to be seriously injured.

The local unit of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha of the BJP then staged a demonstration demanding the transfer of Sr PI Bhalerao for "failing to protect Ram devotees".

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot to calm the situation.