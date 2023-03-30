BJP holds Mamata Banerjee directly responsible for Howrah violence on Ram Navami: 'Brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments'

Representational image |

The Bharatiye Kanata Party (BJP) on Thursday came down hard on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal and held her directly responsible for the violence during a Ram Navami procession.

Several vehicles were set on fire as Muslim radicals allegedly attacked a procession in the Shivpuri area in Howrah on Thursday.

The police had to conduct a flag march in the area due to the violence.

This is the second instance of violence during a Ram Navami rally in the area within 24 hours. The rally was taken out in Howrah’s Sankrail district on Wednesday where several youths were allegedly carrying armed weapons during the procession.

Even in 2020, two incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebration in Bengal's Howrah and Bankura led to injuries to 20 people, including six police personnel. Over 30 people were arrested following the incidents.

BJP blames TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Amit Malviya took aim at WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ruckus while the party also called for a CBI inquiry in the matter.

"In brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments, Mamata Banerjee held dharna on Ramanavami, then warned Hindus about avoiding Muslim areas because it was Ramzan, forgetting that Hindus too were fasting for Navratri.

"As Home Minister of WB she is directly responsible for Howrah violence," Malviya tweeted.

Former West Bengal BJP president Rahul Sinha said, "CBI should investigate the Howrah violence."

Banerjee meanwhile, had appealed for peaceful celebrations in the state and urged people to refrain from any kind of violence while taking out processions.

"I want to request those who are taking out Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don't try to create violence. Don't get provoked.

"Some BJP leaders are saying they will move with swords and knives during the procession. I say criminal offence is an offence," ANI quoted CM Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Stone pelting in Vadodara

Meanwhile, another case of violence during Ram Navami celebrations was reported in Gujarat.

Stone-pelting took place during a Ram Navami procession in Fatehpura area of Vadodara city, fortunately no one was injured in the incident although some vehicles were damaged.

“The situation is under control. The incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering at the spot.

"This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession also went ahead on its route. All such processions in the city were already given police protection,” the police official said.