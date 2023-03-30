 Ram Navami 2023: PM Modi, President Murmu convey wishes to the people
Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu wished the people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer. This year, Ram Navami falls on March 30. 

"'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark His birth anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greeting via Twitter and wrote, "Let us internalise the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in every sphere of our life, and dedicate ourselves to make India a glorious nation".

While other ministers and political leaders also took to Twitter to extend their best wishes to everyone on Ram Navami as well.

article-image

