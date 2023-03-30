Ram Navami 2023: PM Modi, President Murmu convey wishes to the people

PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu | Fil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu wished the people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer. This year, Ram Navami falls on March 30.

"'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark His birth anniversary.

रामनवमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तपस्या, संयम और संकल्प पर आधारित मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान रामचंद्र का जीवन हर युग में मानवता की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greeting via Twitter and wrote, "Let us internalise the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in every sphere of our life, and dedicate ourselves to make India a glorious nation".

राम नवमी पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम श्री राम के चरित से त्याग व सेवा का अमूल्य संदेश मिलता है। सभी देशवासी, प्रभु राम के उच्च आदर्शों को आचरण में ढालें और एक गौरवशाली भारत के निर्माण के लिए स्वयं को समर्पित करें, ऐसी मेरी मंगलकामना है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 30, 2023

While other ministers and political leaders also took to Twitter to extend their best wishes to everyone on Ram Navami as well.

श्रीरामनवमी के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीराम आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सद्भाव और समृद्धि का संचार करें, यही मंगलकामना है। जय श्रीराम! pic.twitter.com/OY2Lk9ulgk — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2023

सभी को रामनवमी के महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



मर्यादा पुरुषोतम प्रभु श्रीराम ने धर्म और सत्य के मार्ग पर चलने के साथ विकट परिस्थितियों में भी धैर्य और सभी के लिए एक समान दयालुता के भाव की शिक्षा पूरे मानव जगत को दी।



प्रभु श्रीराम सभी पर अपनी कृपा बनाये।

जय श्रीराम! pic.twitter.com/sZlvxyCBmv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2023

समस्त देशवासियों को राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आशा करता हूं यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख और समृद्धि ले कर आए। pic.twitter.com/KsJ8LYi7qp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2023

