Mumbai: 68-yr-old Promises Flats, Dupes Many Of ₹37 Lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 68-year-old building owner has been arrested for allegedly duping several people of a total of Rs37 lakh on the pretext of giving them flats. The accused was identified as Vishnu Mahipat Jadhav, who has been booked earlier, too, for a similar offence. Notably, a case of cheque bouncing has been also registered against him at the Mahim police station.

According to the Shivaji Park police, Jadhav operated from Dadar area and defrauded several people in connivance with a few real estate agents. Following several complaints, a first information report(FIR) was registered against him.

2018 case against building owner

Jadhav is reported to be the owner of the Navalkar building opposite the Shivaji Park police station. In the previous case which took place in 2018, he allegedly told the complainants that the building was being redeveloped and collected Rs2.34 crore by promising flats in the new building. Although a case was registered against him at that time, he secured a bail.

Subsequently, he resumed his alleged fraudulent activities by again making false promises and collecting money from people. The complainants handed over cash and cheques to him, after which he issued receipts and memorandum of understanding documents. However, he failed to redevelop the building as promised. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections, including 420 (cheating), of the Indian Penal Code.