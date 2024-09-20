 Mumbai: 669 Cameras To Be Installed In MMR To Monitor Mangrove Zone
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 669 Cameras To Be Installed In MMR To Monitor Mangrove Zone

Mumbai: 669 Cameras To Be Installed In MMR To Monitor Mangrove Zone

SV Rama Rao, head of the forest department’s mangrove cell, said the high-priority project also seeks to assure people that the environment is being protected and nurtured.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational | File pic

To stop rampant encroachment on mangroves, 669 CCTV cameras will soon be installed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), officials said on Wednesday. The Maharashtra forest department floated a tender for the Rs120 crore project and released a request for the proposal.

Nearly a week ago, the state government had approved a two-phase plan for 195 eco-sensitive areas. The cost for the project will be borne by the Maharashtra Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation. With the CCTV network and a centralised monitoring system, officials said the video surveillance will cover mangrove zones in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran.

SV Rama Rao, head of the forest department’s mangrove cell, said the high-priority project also seeks to assure people that the environment is being protected and nurtured. BN Kumar, director of the non-profit NatConnect Foundation, who was campaigning for CCTV surveillance, expressed satisfaction over the development while claiming that mangroves and wetlands have been under attack by the land mafia and the construction industry, which dumps debris in wetlands.

The proposed network, however, should also cover mangrove belts under the jurisdiction of government agencies such as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), he added. At the time of approving the project a week ago, Rama Rao reportedly said Ernst & Young was appointed as a consultant for the project nearly two years ago. The firm helped the forest department’s field officers study the entire MMR stretch to identify the eco-sensitive locations.

FPJ Shorts
CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today At 5 PM, Apply Here..
CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today At 5 PM, Apply Here..
India's Coal Mining Methane Emissions Could More Than Double By 2029: Report
India's Coal Mining Methane Emissions Could More Than Double By 2029: Report
PNB Fraud Case: Mehul Choksi Denies Fugitive Status; Claims ED Misled Court
PNB Fraud Case: Mehul Choksi Denies Fugitive Status; Claims ED Misled Court
RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here
RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here
Read Also
Navi Mumbai: FIR Filed For Mangrove Destruction In NRI Coastal Area After 6-Month Delay Following...
article-image

In September last year, during the 25th meeting on mangroves protection, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar had also instructed all government agencies to coordinate their efforts to save mangroves. It was decided to install CCTVs to monitor the disturbance of the sensitive mangrove area. The participants, including Rama Rao through video conference, discussed preparation of maps every six months using satellite images and take preventive action if any changes are found.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Horror: Army Officer's Fiancée Alleges Molestation By Cops Inside Police Station; Victim Was...

Odisha Horror: Army Officer's Fiancée Alleges Molestation By Cops Inside Police Station; Victim Was...

PNB Fraud Case: Mehul Choksi Denies Fugitive Status; Claims ED Misled Court

PNB Fraud Case: Mehul Choksi Denies Fugitive Status; Claims ED Misled Court

Mumbai: Magistrate Court Summons Nirmal Group For Failure In Giving Flat

Mumbai: Magistrate Court Summons Nirmal Group For Failure In Giving Flat

Mumbai: 669 Cameras To Be Installed In MMR To Monitor Mangrove Zone

Mumbai: 669 Cameras To Be Installed In MMR To Monitor Mangrove Zone

Mumbai: 37-Year-Old Dongri Man Duped Of ₹2.18 Lakh By Instagram Reel Scam Promising Altered IELTS...

Mumbai: 37-Year-Old Dongri Man Duped Of ₹2.18 Lakh By Instagram Reel Scam Promising Altered IELTS...